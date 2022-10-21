FILE - Colonel General Sergei Surovikin, Commander of the Russian forces in Syria, speaks, with a map of Syria projected on the screen in the back, at a briefing in the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow, Russia, June 9, 2017. Surovikin has become the face of Russia’s new strategy in Ukraine, which includes unleashing a barrage of strikes against the country's infrastructure. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)