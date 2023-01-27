FILE – David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 13, 2013. A California judge on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, ordered the release of evidence against DePape, who was charged in last year's attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi. A coalition of news organizations, including The Associated Press, had filed a court motion to access the evidence. (Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)