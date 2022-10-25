Mourners carry the bodies of Palestinians who were among five killed in an overnight Israeli raid, during their funeral in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. The military says Israeli forces have raided a stronghold of an armed group in the West Bank, blowing up an explosives lab and engaging in a firefight. Palestinian health officials say five Palestinians were killed and 20 were wounded. The target of the raid was a group calling itself the Lions' Den, accused by Israel of having killed a soldier and attempting several attacks. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)