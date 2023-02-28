Mabhulane (Mabu), right, walks with his female companion in their open roaming area of the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in Fresno, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023. A community in the heart of California's farm belt has been drawn into a growing global debate over whether elephants should be in zoos. In recent years, some larger zoos have phased out elephant exhibits, but the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has gone in another direction, updating its Africa exhibit and collaborating with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums on breeding. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)