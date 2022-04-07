FILE - A refinery is illuminated in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday evening, April 5, 2022. European governments were poised to ban on Russian coal imports despite the near-certainty of higher utility bills and inflation. But the limited energy sanction only underlined inability to agree on a much more sweeping ban on oil and gas that would hit Russia much harder but risk inflation and recession at home. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)