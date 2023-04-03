FILE - A Finnish soldier participates in the amphibious operations as part of NATO sea exercises BALTOPS 2015 in Ustka, Poland, on June 17, 2015. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday Finland will become the 31st member of the world's biggest military alliance on Tuesday, prompting a warning from Russia that it would bolster its defenses near their joint border if NATO deploys any troops in its new member. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)