FILE - Lou Dobbs, with Fox News, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), on Feb. 24, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md. Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight” has been canceled. In a statement Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, Fox News said the move was part of routine programming changes that it had foreshadowed last fall. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)