In this screen grab from a body cam video provided by the Los Angeles Police Department, a commuter train crashes with a plane which had just taken off from nearby Whiteman Airport Sunday, Jan. 9, 2021 in Pacoima, Calif. Los Angeles police officers pulled an injured pilot from the wreckage of a small plane that crash landed on railroad tracks just moments before a commuter train smashed into the aircraft over the weekend. (AP Photo/Los Angeles Police Department via AP)