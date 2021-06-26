Security personnel ask customers for proof of vaccination as they enter City Winery, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in New York. Customers wanting to wine, dine and unwind to live music at the City Winery's flagship restaurant in New York must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to get in. But that's not required at most other dining establishments in the city. And it's not necessary at other City Winery sites around the U.S. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)