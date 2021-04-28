FILE - In this Monday, April 13, 2020 file photo, a couple walks alone in a Kansas City, Mo., park at sunset as stay-at-home orders continue in much of the country in an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. When most of the U.S. went into lockdown in 2020, some speculated that confining couples to their homes with little to entertain themselves would lead to a lot of baby-making. But the statistics suggest the opposite happened. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)