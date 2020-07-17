FILE - This June 23, 2020 file photo shows Jamaal Bowman speaking to attendees during his primary-night party. The former middle school principal has toppled 16-term U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel in New York’s Democratic congressional primary. Many votes cast by mail in the race have yet to be counted, but an AP analysis of absentee ballots returned so far indicated Friday, July 17, that Bowman’s lead was too large for Engel to overcome. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, FIle)