FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2009, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Charlie Haeger throws to a Cincinnati Reds batter during a baseball game in Cincinnati. Police have probable cause to arrest 37-year-old Charles Haeger, a former baseball player, on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault in a fatal shooting Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in a Phoenix suburn, said Sgt. Ben Hoster, a Scottsdale Police Department spokesman. The victim’s identity was not released. (AP Photo/Al Behrman, File)