South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks to reporters during a briefing on severe weather and the coronavirus outbreak in West Columbia, S.C. Announcing plans to begin reopening his state amid the new coronavirus outbreak, McMaster noted the ongoing economic damage: “South Carolina’s business is business,” he declared this week, in lifting restrictions on department stores, florists, music shops and other businesses that previously had been deemed non-essential. His decision comes outside recently released federal guidelines that recommend a 14-day case decline not yet seen in South Carolina. (AP)