In this photo taken and released on Saturday, April 10, 2021, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, newly domestic built IR-9 centrifuge is displayed in a ceremony to commemorate Iran's new nuclear achievements in Tehran, Iran. Iran said Saturday it has begun mechanical tests on its newest advanced nuclear centrifuge, even as the five world powers that remain in a foundering 2015 nuclear deal with Iran attempt to bring the U.S. back into the agreement. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP)