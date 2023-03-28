FILE - Threatening graffiti is seen on the exterior of Wisconsin Family Action offices in Madison, Wis., May 8, 2022. Investigators on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, finally captured the man they believe firebombed the prominent Wisconsin anti-abortion lobbying group's office last year ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. The U.S. attorney's office in Madison announced that police arrested 29-year-old Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury at Boston's Logan International Airport on Tuesday. (Alex Shur/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)