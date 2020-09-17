FILE - In this April 28, 2015 file photo, demonstrators stand in front of a rainbow flag of the Supreme Court in Washington. In 2019, there were slightly less than 1 million same-sex couple households in the U.S., and a majority of those couples were married. New figures released Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that of the 980,000 same-sex couple households, 58% were married couples and 42% were unmarried partners. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)