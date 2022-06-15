FILE - U.S. Marshalls escort John Hinckley Jr. as he returns to a marine base via helicopter in Quantico, Va., Aug. 8, 1981. Hinckley Jr., who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981, was freed from court oversight Wednesday, June 15, 2022 officially concluding decades of supervision by legal and mental health professionals. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File)