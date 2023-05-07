Karen Kobylik and her husband Michael Kobylik hold funeral programs for Karen's children Ruby and Bishop Taverner, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Ruby shot and killed her boyfriend and brother before taking her own life hours later on May 8, 2022. Kobylik had spent the weeks prior calling police asking them to remove her daughter's firearm. "They said we can't take any guns away from her because we cannot step on her second amendment right," Kobylik told The Associated Press. Michigan is poised to become the 20th state in the nation to pass red flag laws. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)