Emily DiPalma Aho holds the Palace of Justice building pass of her father, World War II veteran Emilio DiPalma, at her home in Jaffrey, N.H., Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Emilio DiPalma, who as a 19-year-old U.S. Army infantryman stood guard at the Nuremberg Nazi war crimes trials, died last month at the age of 93 after contracting the coronavirus at Holyoke Soldiers' Home in Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)