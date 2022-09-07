The human skeleton found in Borneo, dated to about 31,000 years ago, pictured in a cave in East Kalimantan, Borneo, Indonesia is photographed on March 4, 2020. The remains, which have been dated to 31,000 years old, mark the oldest evidence for amputation yet discovered. And the prehistoric “surgery” could show that humans were making medical advances much earlier than previously thought, according to the study published Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 in the journal Nature. (Photo Courtesy of Tim Maloney/Griffith University via AP)