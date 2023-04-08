A sign rests on the desk of Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, in the House chamber as proceedings were brought to expel her from the legislature Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. In an extraordinary act of political retaliation, Tennessee Republicans on Thursday expelled Rep. Justin Jones, a Democratic lawmaker from the state Legislature for his role in a protest that called for more gun control in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Nashville. Rep. Gloria Johnson narrowly avoided being removed. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)