FILE - Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger glances toward the gallery during his rape trial at the Ada County Courthouse on April 27, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. A former legislative intern is suing von Ehlinger who was convicted of raping her and one of his colleagues for releasing her name and launching a harassment campaign. The young woman, who uses the pseudonym "Jane Doe" in the federal lawsuit, was just 19 when she reported that then-Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger raped her at his Boise, Idaho, apartment in March 2021. (Brian Myrick/The Idaho Press-Tribune via AP, File)