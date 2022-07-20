In this image taken from police bodycam video on July 11, 2022 and provided by the Lafayette, Ind., Police Department, Nick Bostic, 25, of Lafayette rescues a 6-year-old girl from a house fire in Lafayette, Ind. Bostic punched out a second-floor window and jumped out with the girl in his arms, sustaining multiple injuries, while the girl suffered a minor cut to her foot. He rescued four others from the house before that. (Lafayette Police Department via AP)