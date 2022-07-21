Residents use a cart to transport a body after a police operation that resulted in multiple deaths, in the Complexo do Alemao favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Police said in a statement it was targeting a criminal group in Rio largest complex of favelas, or low-income communities, that stole vehicles, cargo and banks, as well as invaded nearby neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)