In this photo obtained from U.S. federal court records, Jeffri Dávila-Reyes, third from left, and two others hold their hands in the air as they are intercepted in the Caribbean Sea on Oct. 29, 2015. Dávila-Reyes says he’s still mystified how he ended up serving hard time in a U.S. federal prison. His cocaine bust at sea was closer to his homeland of Costa Rica than the United States, and the few kilos of drugs he was carrying were bound for Jamaica rather than American shores. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)