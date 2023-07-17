FILE - This April 10, 2002 photo shows Amish buggies of the Swartzentrubers Amish sect parked outside the Ebensburg, Pa., courthouse. A state appeals court says members of a deeply conservative Amish community in Minnesota don’t need to install septic systems to dispose of their “gray water.” The ruling came Monday, July 10, 2023 from the state Court of Appeals in a long-running religious freedom case that went all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court. (Pete Vizza/The Tribune-Democrat via AP, file)