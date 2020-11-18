FILE- In a Nov. 7, 2020 file photo, a supporter of President Donald Trump is seen during a rally in Milwaukee after it was announced that the president was defeated by Democrat Joe Biden. President Trump will have to pay $7.9 million if he wants a statewide recount of unofficial results showing him losing to Biden by about 20,500 votes. The Wisconsin Elections Commission released the estimate on Monday, which was based on costs submitted by the 72 counties. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)