toddstarnes.com - DEVELOPING STORY: As many as 30 heavily-armed FBI agents swarmed the Pennsylvania home of a well-respected pro-life author and Catholic leader.
Sources tell the Todd Starnes Radio Show that dozens of agents surrounded the home of Mark Houck with weapons drawn — terrifying the man’s wife and seven children.
“They had big, huge rifles pointed at Mark and pointed at me and kind of pointed throughout the house,” Ryan-Marie Houck told LifeSiteNews.com. “The kids were all just screaming. It was all just very scary and traumatic.”
Agents said they were arresting Houck because he reportedly shoved a pro-abortion activist who had confronted his 12-year-old son outside an abortion clinic last October.
On several occasions when Mark went to sidewalk counsel last year, he took his eldest son, who was only 12 at the time, she explained. For “weeks and weeks,” a “pro-abortion protester” would speak to the boy saying “crude … inappropriate and disgusting things,” such as “you’re dad’s a fag,” and other statements that were too vulgar for her to convey.
Repeatedly, Mark would tell this pro-abortion man that he did not have permission to speak to his son and please refrain from doing so. And “he kept doing it and kind of came into [the son’s] personal space” obscenely ridiculing his father. At this point, “Mark shoved him away from his child, and the guy fell back.”
The alleged victim tried to sue Houck, but the case was thrown out of court.
So, why, exactly did Attorney General Merrick Garland send a small army to arrest a prominent member of the pro-life community?
Catholic News Agency reports:
The FBI confirmed to CNA Friday that Houck was arrested outside his residence Friday morning “without incident.” In a press release, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said that Houck is being charged with a violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, more commonly referred to as the FACE Act.
The federal indictment says that Houck twice assaulted a 72-year-old man who was a patient escort at a Planned Parenthood clinic at 1144 Locust St. in Philadelphia on Oct. 13, 2021. First, Houck shoved the escort, identified only with the initials B.L., to the ground as B.L was attempting to escort two patients, the indictment says. Houck also “verbally confronted” and “forcefully shoved” B.L. to the ground in front of Planned Parenthood the same day, the indictment says. The indictment says that B.L. was injured and needed medical attention.
If he is convicted, Houck could face up to 11 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $350,000, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Sources tell the Todd Starnes Show that Houck was placed in shackles as agents had guns pointed at his face. His terrified children were reportedly watching from a staircase.
Houck leads a Catholic men’s group called, “The King’s Men.” He also engages in sidewalk counseling outside abortion clinics.
The Biden Administration needs to explain why they are sending armored carriers and squads of agents to bully and harass pro-lifers.
