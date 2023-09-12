FILE - Roxanne Tahbaz holds a picture of her father Morad Tahbaz who is jailed in Iran, during a protest outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London, April 13, 2022. The Biden administration has cleared the way for the release of five American citizens detained in Iran, including Morad Tahbaz, by issuing a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money from South Korea to Qatar without fear of U.S. sanctions. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP, File)