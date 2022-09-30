FILE - Permian linebacker Israel Martinez, left, and defensive lineman Tyler Tomlinson pray before a high school football game against Abilene on Friday, Oct. 17, 2014, at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene, Texas. Abilene won 30-13. A poll by The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research conducted Sept. 9-12, 2022, finds that about 3 in 10 Americans say they feel God plays a role in determining which team goes home the victor. (Edyta Blaszczyk/Odessa American via AP, File)