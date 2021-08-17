In this undated photo released by the Pompeii archeological park, a view of the tomb located in the necropolis of Porta Sarno, in an area not yet open to the public in the east of Pompeii’s urban center. Archaeologists in the ancient city of Pompeii have discovered a remarkably well-preserved skeleton during excavations that also shed light on the cultural life of the city before it was destroyed by a volcanic eruption in AD 79. The discovery is unusual since most adults were cremated at the time. (Alfio Giannotti/Pompeii Archeological Park via AP)