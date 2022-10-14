Ellen French House, center, daughter of victim Norma French, alongside her family members becomes emotional as she gives her victim impact statement in accused killer Billy Chemirmir's trial at Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Chemirmir, charged with killing 22 elderly women in the Dallas area over a two-year span, was found guilty last Friday, Oct. 7, in one of their deaths — his second murder conviction. (Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP)