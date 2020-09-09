FILE - In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a laboratory in Portland, Ore. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, vaping rates among U.S. teenagers fell dramatically in 2020. The drop comes in the wake of 2019’s outbreak of vaping-related illnesses and deaths. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)