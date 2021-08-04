This August 2020 photo shows Cole Kleis standing next to a 1932 Ford Coup in front of a garage of old cars he’s been restoring with his family in Napa, Calif. Automakers are facing a challenge with the newest generation of drivers — teens of today aren't in a hurry to get their first car let alone a drivers license. There are exceptions to the theory that teens don't care about cars, including 20-year-old Cole Kleis of Napa, California. Kleis attends Colorado State University at Pueblo, majoring in automotive industry management. He took his first job in a dealership at age 12 cleaning cars, sweeping floors and helping in the parts department. (AP Photo/Jenna Fryer)