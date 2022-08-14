Abandoned shoes remain at the site of a fire inside the Abu Sefein Coptic church that killed at least 40 people and injured some 14 others, in the densely populated neighborhood of Imbaba, Cairo Egypt, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. The church said the fire broke out while a service was underway. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known, but an initial investigation pointed to an electrical short-circuit, according to a police statement. (AP Photo/Tarek Wajeh)