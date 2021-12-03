FILE - Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, left, speaks during a meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, at the Pentagon on Nov. 18, 2021, in Washington. Ukraine’s defense minister estimates that Russia has amassed more than 94,000 troops near their borders and says there is a probability of a “large-scale escalation” in late January. Ukrainian and Western officials recently voiced alarm that a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine could herald an invasion. Moscow has denied planning to invade Ukraine and accused the West of fabricating claims to cover up its own aggressive designs. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)