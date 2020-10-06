Lori Gonzalez, left, and Rachel Spray carry flowers to the temporary grave marker of Gonzalez's sister and Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center nurse, Sandra Oldfield, at the Sanger Cemetery in Sanger, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Oldfield died after being exposed to the novel coronavirus. Workers at the hospital said they did not have the proper personal protective equipment. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)