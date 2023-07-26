FILE - Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl arrives for a pretrial hearing at Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 12, 2016. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, vacated the military conviction of Bergdahl, a former U.S. Army soldier who pleaded guilty to desertion after he left his post and was captured in Afghanistan and tortured by the Taliban. (AP Photo/Ted Richardson, File)