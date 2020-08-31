Todd Scott poses behind a bar in Porterdale, Ga.. on June 1, 2016. Americans' views are starkly different, underscoring the ever-widening divide over gun rights. Last week's arrest of a 17-year-old accused of killing two people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with a semiautomatic rifle he openly carried is just the latest flashpoint. "I would have done the same thing, to be honest with you,” said Scott, of Covington, Georgia. He's viewed video of the teen, Kyle Rittenhouse, being chased by protesters and believes he was acting in self-defense. Scott himself once shot at someone, becoming a bit of a local hero in 2015 after a gunman killed a clerk and a customer at the liquor store where he was picking up beer. (AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane)