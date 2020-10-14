FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, visitors wearing mask to protect from the coronavirus walk past a 5G sign at the China Beijing International High Tech Expo in Beijing, China. A much-hyped network upgrade called “5G” means different things to different people. To industry proponents, it’s the next huge innovation in wireless internet. To the U.S. government, it’s the backbone technology of a future that America will wrestle with China to control. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)