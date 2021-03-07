FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021 file photo, SolarWinds CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The victim count in the mega-hack of a file-transfer program popular with big companies continues to grow. Much like the SolarWinds hacking campaign, the hack of dozens of Accellion customers on at least four continents suggests both government and the private sector have been falling far short in a digital age core mission: Protecting sensitive data.(Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)