FBI agents examine an area in Paso Robles, Calif., Thursday, June 11, 202, as the investigation into the shooting of a sheriff's deputy early Wednesday continues in the Central Coast city. A man was found fatally shot near where the deputy was wounded, and authorities believe the events are connected. Deputy Nicholas Dreyfus was shot in the face. Authorities say he underwent successful surgery and his prognosis Thursday is good. Authorities have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Mason James Lira and they say he's a transient from the Monterey, Calif., area. (David Middlecamp/The Tribune of San Luis Obispo via AP)