In this photo released by official website of the office of Iranian Senior Vice-President, on Friday, May 27, 2022, ruins of a tower at under construction 10-story Metropol Building remains after it collapsed on Monday, in the southwestern city of Abadan, Iran. Rescue teams at the site of the tower pulled five more bodies from the rubble on Friday, bringing the death toll in the disaster to 24. (Iranian Senior Vice-President Office via AP)