In this Feb. 12, 2020, photo, a statue stands outside the Boys Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. Some victims of childhood sex abuse who are considering suing the Boy Scouts of America must rush to do so or perhaps face a greater risk of losing. Attorneys for the Scouts and victims agreed this month on a Nov. 16 deadline for victims to make a claim or be barred from bringing one later. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)