Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives for a closed-door meeting with fellow Republicans as he pushes his sweeping debt ceiling package, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. McCarthy is struggling to round up the votes for the bill, which would couple an increase of the country's debt ceiling with restrictions on federal spending. A final vote on the package is likely Thursday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)