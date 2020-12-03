Mickey Ganitch holds up a model of the USS Pennsylvania and points to where he served as a lookout during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, in the living room of his home in San Leandro, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020. The 101-year-old has traveled to Hawaii for the anniversary of the attack almost every year of the past 15 to remember those killed. But this year, nearly eight decades after the bombing that launched the U.S. into World War II, the coronavirus pandemic is forcing him to observe the moment from afar in California. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)