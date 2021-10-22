Curtis McCray, a Mississippi Department of Corrections recruiter, left, points out a positive testimonial to a job applicant during the Lee County Area Job Fair in Tupelo, Miss., Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Employers representing a variety of manufacturing, production, service industry, medical and clerical companies attended the day long affair with an eye towards recruitment, hiring, training and retention. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)