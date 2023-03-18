FILE - Retired Air Force officer Larry Rendall Brock Jr. walks out of Parker County Jail upon release on Jan. 14, 2021, in Weatherford, Texas. Brock, who stormed the U.S. Capitol dressed in combat gear and carried zip-tie handcuffs into the Senate gallery, was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday, March 17, 2023. Brock joined other rioters on the Senate floor only minutes after then-Vice President Mike Pence, senators and their staff evacuated the chamber to escape the mob attacking the building on Jan. 6, 2021. (Vernon Bryant/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)