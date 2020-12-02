FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, former Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen, right, with his attorney, Kurt Altman, leave after a court hearing in Phoenix. Petersen, who admitted running an illegal adoption scheme in three states involving women from the Marshall Islands, was sentenced in Arkansas to six years in federal prison on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. It was the first of three punishments he’ll face for arranging adoptions prohibited by an international compact. (AP Photo/Jacques Billeaud, File)