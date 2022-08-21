Linda Huffman puts ham inside biscuits and smiles at a customer at the NC State Fair booth operated by The First United Methodist Church of Cary and White Plains United Methodist Church on Monday, Oct. 19, 2015 in Raleigh, N.C. The booth operated through a partnership of First United Methodist Church of Cary and White Plains United Methodist Church will not return to the fair, the Rev. Rob Phillips of White Plains confirmed to The News & Observer on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The primary reason for the decision: a lack of staffing exacerbated by COVID-19. (Chris Seward/The News & Observer via AP)